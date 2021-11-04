Bellamkonda Srinivas Is Stuartpuram Donga

Promising young hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ first look posters from his upcoming movie Stuartpuram Donga have been officially released by the makers as Deepavali special.

He looks ferocious in both posters. A close-up image is seen with a moving train in the backdrop in one, while in the other, the young gun is wielding two rifles.

The posters are impressive and are apt to the mood of the biopic of ‘Tiger’ Nageswara Rao, a notorious and courageous thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s.

According to the makers, the life story of ‘Tiger’ Nageswara Rao is a perfect cinema material and Bellamkonda is obviously the right choice for ‘Stuartpuram Donga’.

Mass director VV Vinayak’s protégé KS will be helming it as his debut directorial venture. Producer Bellamkonda Suresh of the prestigious banner Sree Lakshmi Narasimha Productions is bankrolling the movie on large scale.

Since the story is set in the 70s and 80s, popular technicians are zeroed in to be part of this high-budget entertainer.

Shyam K Naidu handles the camera, Mani Sharma will score music while Thammiraju is the editor and AS Prakash is the art director.