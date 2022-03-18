Will Pawan Kalyan break alliance with BJP to align with TDP?

Political developments are taking fast twists and turns in Andhra Pradesh these days, particularly after Jana Sena’s foundation day public meeting held early this week. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s speech is interpreted differently by the TDP leaders, who are now hopeful of the party’s return to power in the state in the 2024 general elections.

Pawan Kalyan had said that he would not allow even a single vote of the anti-YSR Congress to go waste or be divided. He said he would do his best to keep the anti-incumbency vote together and see that the YSR Congress is defeated in the next election.

Though Pawan Kalyan had said that he was waiting for the BJP to give him the road map to defeat the YSR Congress, his concluding speech was all about the opposition parties’ unity. The TDP chief is already in touch with the two Left parties for alliance. He enjoys a love and hatred relationship with the communists and can take them into his fold any time.

The TDP chief is also trying for alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena. While BJP leaders in Delhi are adamant to such proposals, Jana Sena chief is ready for alliance with the TDP. He is confident of winning a handful of seats in alliance with the TDP rather than the BJP. This gives him an edge to move closure to the TDP, though he is in alliance with the BJP right now.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders are not ready for such a unity among the opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh. They are not ready for alliance with Chandrababu Naidu. Instead, the top leadership of the BJP is comfortable with Jagan Mohan Reddy who is giving them the required support in Rajya Sabha on critical issues.

In this backdrop, it is said that Pawan Kalyan is preparing his mind to break the alliance with the BJP and align with the TDP. The two parties have worked together in the local body elections last year and Jana Sena had won a few dozen seats in the gram panchayats and municipalities in the state.