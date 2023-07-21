Will Pawan Kalyan promote BRO?

Pawan Kalyan played a crucial role in Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming film BRO that is slated for July 28th release. Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with the political campaign in Andhra Pradesh. Sai Dharam Tej is promoting BRO and all eyes are focused on the trailer of the film. BRO is struggling for buzz and the released songs failed to catch the attention of the audience.

The makers are expecting Pawan Kalyan to be present for the pre-release event of the film. The buyers and the exhibitors of AP are worried about the government which usually causes hurdles for Pawan’s films. Pawan Kalyan has to promote the film for BRO to get the needed buzz. For now, it is unclear if Pawan will promote the film.

BRO is directed by Samuthirakani and is produced by Zee Studios, People Media Factory. Top director Trivikram penned the script of BRO.