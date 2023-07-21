Nag Ashwin stuns Indian Cinema

Nag Ashwin always surprised the audience with his films. His debut film Yevade Subramanyam was a class entertainer and his second film Mahanati brought him a National Award. Nag Ashwin takes long breaks between films and he impressed Prabhas with a script. The film titled Kalki 2898 AD is now the most awaited and the costliest attempt made in Indian cinema. The glimpse surprised the nation and the visuals are just terrific.

Everyone is now talking about Nag Ashwin and his work. The film surprised the international circles and it would also head for a release in English. Nag Ashwin stunned and surprised the audience once again with his work. Kalki 2898 AD is expected to have a strong emotional content along with action. The glimpse hinted that Nag Ashwin has a winner in his hands. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone playing crucial roles is also a huge advantage.

The makers are spending lavishly on the film. Nag Ashwin is working hard to make Kalki 2898 AD a visual spectacle. Hope he lives up to the expectations. Kalki 2898 AD is slated for 2024 release.