Milky Beauty from Bhola Shankar is a Soothing Melody

Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Milky Beauty’ lyrical video from Bhola Shankar has been released. Both Chiranjeevi and Tamannah are presented in designer outfits and were spotted dancing graciously. The visuals are stunning as the song was shot at the serene beauty of Switzerland. It is a soothing melody with some good lyrics.

Milky Beauty is composed by Mahathi Swara Sagar. The glamour dose and choreography is a treat for Mega fans. Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah lived up to dance steps. Tamannaah’s plumpyness added more glamour dose. Her recent outing Kaavalaiah song from Jailer showcases the same.

Bholaa Shankar also has Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth. Meher Ramesh is testing luck again as a director after delivering two blunders Kangri and Shadow. The film is an official remake of the Tamil film Vedalam and is scheduled for August 11th release.