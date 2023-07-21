Naidu condemns case against Pawan by State Govt

Strongly condemning the filing of a case against Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, former chief minister and TDP supremo, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday termed it as a shameless and unethical act.

In his Twitter message, Naidu said the prevailing situation in the State is so bad that it has now become a crime to question the Government for committing blunders. The State Government’s policy is now that if people raise their voice on their problems they are being attacked and if political parties question the ruling dispensation, false cases are being foisted against the leaders, the former chief minister regretted.

Advising the State Government to do away with this kind of suppressive attitude, Mr Chandrababu felt that any ruling dispensation should be answerable to the public. How can a case be registered against Pawan Kalyan for simply questioning the volunteers gathering the personal details of the people against the laid down norms, he asked.

While gathering personal and family details of individuals itself is totally wrong, misusing these details is highly unethical, Naidu felt. “If at all if any case is to be registered, it should be filed against Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is misusing the systems,” the TDP supremo stated.

Maintaining that the State Government talking about prestige is a big joke, Naidu felt that the respect and reputation of the State have got completely damaged in these four years. Instead of stifling the voices of the innocent people, concentrate on the development and progress of the State, Naidu told Jagan.

Personal attacks and filing of false cases against innocent persons will not deviate the public attention from the sins committed by the State Government, Naidu remarked and demanded a reply from the ruling dispensation on the false cases filed against several individuals.