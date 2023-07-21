Jagan releases Rs 194 cr for Nethanna Nestham

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 193.64 crore towards financial assistance for handloom weaver families under YSR Nethanna Nestham benefiting 80,686 weavers owning looms. An amount of Rs 24,000 each would be directly deposited into their bank accounts.

Addressing a public meeting before releasing the amount on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the scheme, started in 2019, is being implemented every year for the well-being of the weaving community.

Under YSR Nethanna Nestham, being implemented for the fifth consecutive year, each eligible weaver family has so far received Rs 1,20,000.

When added the benefits of other welfare schemes like YSR Rythu Bharosa, Aarogyasri, Cheyutha, Aasara, Ammavodi, Housing (DBT), free crop insurance, Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Thodu, Sunna Vaddi and YSR Bima, the total benefits accrued to the weaving community amount to Rs. 3706.16 crore, the Chief Minister said.

Listing out welfare schemes, the Chief Minister said that so far an amount of Rs 2, 25,000 crore has been transparently spent on the welfare of the poor.

Under Amma Vodi, Rs 26,000 crore was disbursed to 44 lakh women, one crore women of self-help groups benefited to the tune of Rs 19,178 crore. We have spent Rs 3615 crore for Zero Interest scheme, Rs 14,129 crore for Cheyuta, Rs 31,000 crore for Rythu Bharosa benefiting more than 50 lakh farmers and Rs 15,000 crore for Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena,” he said, adding that the entire country is looking at AP over economic empowerment of women.

The education sector has become vibrant with ongoing reforms like English medium, subject teacher concept, Nadu Nedu, digitalisation of classrooms with IFPs, tablets for Class 8 students and Jagananna Goru Muddha, the chief minister said.