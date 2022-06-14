Will Raghurama join Modi at Bhimavaram?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at Bhimavaram of West Godavari district on July 4. The Prime Minister would also address a meeting at Visakhapatnam on the same day.

Modi is visiting the state for a one day programme to participate in the 125 birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. The celebrations are part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahostav being organised by the Central government marking 75 years of Independence.

Bhimavaram is part of the Narasapuram Assembly constituency which is represented by the YSR Congress rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju. After he deferred with the parent party, Raju has been avoiding visits to the constituency.

Now taking the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the rebel MP is said to be planning to visit the constituency and attend the meeting. However, it is said that he is suspected the state government arresting him if he arrived,

Smelling the possible arrest, the MP is said to have written a letter to the DGP asking him to provide security for him during his visit. It is also said that the rebel MP had informed the DGP that he would seek protection from the Prime Minister’s Office to attend the meeting if the state police failed to provide security.

Will the state government allow the rebel MP to be present along with the Prime Minister is the big question now doing rounds in the political circles!