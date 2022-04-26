Will Ram Charan reconsider his 16th Film?

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is shooting for his 15th film in the direction of Shankar and he took a small break to promote Acharya which also features his dad Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Ram Charan signed his 16th film in the direction of Gowtam Tinnanuri and an official announcement was made some time ago. Gowtam was focused on Jersey in Hindi and the film released last Friday. Leaving many in surprise, the film is declared as a disaster. There are various factors for the film’s result but there are speculations that Ram Charan is rethinking about his film with Gowtam after the release of Jersey.

This is not true and Charan’s film with Gowtam is on. Gowtam will take a short break and he will shift his focus on Ram Charan’s film. The final script of the film will be locked soon. There are talks that the shoot commences during the second half of the year. UV Creations and NVR Cinema are the producers of this untitled film. There are talks that the film is planned on the lines of a time machine concept and it will be made on a huge budget.