Jagan govt relaxes ticket price for Chiranjeevi’s film

The AP government had given relaxation to increase the movie tickets for ten days with four shows daily for the new film of Megastar Chiranjeevi. The latest film of Chiranjeevi, Acharya, is scheduled for release in theatres across the two Telugu states on April 29.

The AP government had allowed the exhibitors of the film to increase Rs 50 on each class of ticket across the state. The government also allowed the exhibitors to increase Rs 30 on each ticket for the non-air-conditioned theatres in the state for five days.

The facility is provided on request by the producers or the heroes of the film as the State government had imposed an upper sealing on every class of ticket in every category of theatre. The relaxation was earlier given to the RRR and Radhe Shyam films on the request of the director.

However, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak could not get this offer as neither Pawan Kalyan nor his producers have made any request to the state government. Similarly, the relaxation was not even given to TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest release, Akhanda.

The State government released orders directing all district collectors and the licensing authorities to allow the theatres to increase the ticket price for four shows a day from April 29 to May 8.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government had also allowed the theatres to have five shows per day, besides giving relations in ticket pricing. The TS government too had allowed the exhibitors to increase the ticket price by Rs 50 on each class.