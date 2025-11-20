x
Will Revanth Reddy Move to Arrest KTR Now?

Published on November 20, 2025 by nymisha

Will Revanth Reddy Move to Arrest KTR Now?

In a dramatic turn of events, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has been hit by a major setback. The Governor has granted prosecution sanction in the alleged Formula E race fund misuse case, clearing the path for the Anti-Corruption Bureau to file a chargesheet. This decision has triggered intense political buzz across Telangana, especially with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy openly questioning KTR’s role in the past.

The controversy dates back to February 2023, when Hyderabad hosted its first Formula E car race. The event was funded through the Hyderabad Metro Development Authority. Officials paid the race organisers fifty-five crore rupees. Investigators claim the payment was made without cabinet approval and without permission from the Reserve Bank of India. The money was allegedly transferred in foreign currency, which raised further red flags.

The race’s second phase never took place, yet the organisers reportedly received full payment. ACB investigators suspect this was part of a quid pro quo arrangement. They allege that the BRS later received benefits worth forty to forty-four crore rupees through electoral bonds.

The ACB registered an FIR on December 19, 2024. After a nine-month investigation, the agency submitted its final report to the government in September 2025. During this period, KTR faced questioning four different times. The Enforcement Directorate also launched a probe to examine possible money laundering angles. KTR, Aravind and BLN Reddy were all questioned by ED teams. A few months ago, the ACB formally asked the Governor for sanction to proceed.

The political tension around this case has been high. During the Jubilee Hills by-election, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused the Governor of delaying the approval to help the BRS. He claimed the government would have arrested KTR much earlier if the permission had come on time.

Now that the approval has finally been granted, the question reverberating across Telangana is simple. Will Revanth Reddy order KTR’s arrest?

The ACB appears ready to advance to the next stage with a chargesheet. Political analysts believe the ruling Congress may consider bold action if the evidence is strong. Any move against KTR will trigger a massive political confrontation between the Congress and the BRS. It may also reshape the state’s political landscape as Telangana prepares for its next big electoral season.

For now, all eyes are on the Chief Minister and the ACB. The sanction has opened the gate. What follows may decide the future of both parties.

