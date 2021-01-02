Will Tollywood revive its glory in 2021?

2020 was a jolt to everyone. Several industries faced a severe crisis in 2020 and the aviation industry, hospitality, and entertainment industry were among the worst impacted. Tollywood too lost huge in 2020 with several releases slated for 2020 release postponed to 2021.

Much awaited ‘Mega’ movies of 2021:

Now, Tollywood has pinned high hopes on 2021 as the movies that were originally planned for 2020 as well as the movies that are planned for 2021 are releasing this year. Chiranjeevi’s Acharya was originally planned for Dussera 2020 but halted due to lockdown caused by the pandemic. Makers are planning to release it during summer 2021. Pawan’s Vakeel Sab also may hit the screens at the same time. Pawan also signed a couple of more films and gave call-sheets for each film not exceeding 30 days. But how many of them will be released in 2021 itself is still a question. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa also getting ready for 2021.

Mass movies of 2021:

Bala Krishna-Boyapati movies are always a feast to the mass audience and mass audiences are keenly waiting for the hattrick movie in this combo after Simha and Legend. Besides, several mass movies in the pipeline. Mahesh Babu did the class and message-oriented movies in recent times but his latest movie ‘Sarkari vaari paata’ is expected to have a double dose of mass ingredients. Mass maharaja Ravi Teja, who is not in form recently, is joining the bandwagon with ‘Krack’ this year.

Other highly anticipated movies:

Nagarjuna’s wild dog also resumed shooting in October-November and Nagarjuna also gave break to Bigg boss hosting for a week. The internal reports are highly positive on the wild dog movie. Apart from these, Prabhas’s pan-India movie ‘Radhe Shyam’ is also much awaited.

RRR:

Rajampouli’s RRR is one film that is awaited by movie lovers across the country but the ‘Darshakadheera’ is in no haste to announce the release date and so no one is sure whether the movie will finally release in 2021 or will be pushed to 2022.

Overall:

With the news of the vaccine is almost ready, and theaters getting opened, Tollywood is hoping to recover this year all that is lost in 2020. However, some concerns are still there. People are not confident about theater owners making their premises fully safe and hygenic. The increased cost due to pandemic is frightening the makers. In this backdrop, everyone is keenly waiting to know the answer to the question – whether Tollywood will revive its glory this year?