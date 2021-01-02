Nag’s Wild Dog streaming date locked

King Nagarjuna is all set to release his next film Wild Dog which is an action thriller. Solomon is the director and Wild Dog is said to be a realistic attempt that would be an apt one for digital platforms. When the theatres are shut and the distribution industry is shattered, Nag took a wise call and sold off the streaming rights of Wild Dog for Netflix. The entire post-production work of Wild Dog is completed now.

Wild Dog will stream on Netflix from January 26th and will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The dubbing work too is completed recently. There are speculations that Netflix acquired the rights of the film for a record price of Rs 37 crores. Nag plays an NIA cop in the film and several actors from other film industries played crucial roles. Hollywood stunt master David Ismalone composed the action episodes for Wild Dog. Matinee Entertainments are the producers of Wild Dog.