Alludu Adhurs turns into a multi-starrer

Young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is all set to test his luck with his next offering Alludu Adhurs. The film is set to hit the screens on January 15th for Sankranthi. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been picked up to play the role of the lead antagonist. After the arrival of coronavirus, Sonu Sood lent his support to lakhs of daily wage workers and emerged as a super hero of the country. Sonu Sood is flooded with love and he turned a real hero during the coronavirus times.

The makers of Alludu Adhurs realized this and changed the script. Sonu Sood’s role is changed from negative shades and he has a full-length positive role assigned in Alludu Adhurs. He will also be seen in a song and the trailer of Alludu Adhurs will also have enough screen presence of Alludu Adhurs. The film is now presented as a multi-starrer of Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Sonu Sood considering the sudden rise of Sonu’s stardom.

Alludu Adhurs is directed by Santosh Srinivas and Nabha Natesh is the leading lady. Devi Sri Prasad is on board as the music composer. The trailer of Alludu Adhurs will be out on January 3rd marking Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ birthday.