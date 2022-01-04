Will YS Sharmila eat into YSRCP votes in Pulivendula?

The political circles in Andhra Pradesh are agog with the buzz about the possible foray of YS Sharmila into AP politics. There are animated debates about the possible impact that Sharmila might have on AP politics. Questions are being raised as to whether her entry would upset the calculation and political fortunes of the ruling YSRCP and its chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speculations are rife about Sharmila’s entry into AP politics, ever since she made sensational remarks as to whether there was a bar on her from entering AP politics. This is being seen as a direct challenge to YS Jagan. The relations between Sharmila and Jagan have soured and both are on a collision course.

But the question is what? impact she will have on AP politics, especially the ruling YSRCP? She would cut into the votes of the YSRCP only as she cannot get any support from the voters who prefer other parties like the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena. There are fears that with the fast dwindling popularity of YS Jagan and his government, she might eat into Jagan’s support base. But, will YS fans move towards Sharmila instead of YS Jagan? What will be the role of YS Vijayamma? Will she campaign for Sharmila instead of YS Jagan? Will Sharmila’s influence be limited to the Rayalaseema districts alone or will it extend to the whole state?

Similarly, there are also unconfirmed reports that Sharmila might contest against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Pulivendula. If that happens, which way will the voters of Pulivendula go? Will she be able to give a tough fight to YS Jagan? These questions are now being debated in political circles and one has to wait and watch for this story of sibling rivalry to unravel.