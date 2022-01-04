7 MLCs demit office, to re-enter Telangana legislative council

The Telangana legislative council would sport a new look today as January 4 is the last day for 12 of the 14 local body constituency MLCs. Their term ends and the newly-elected MLCs would take oath of office on January 14. All the outgoing MLCs were from the ruling TRS and the seats have again been bagged by the TRS, which enjoys a brute majority in the local bodies across the state.

Five of the outgoing 12 MLCs have been replaced and new MLCs will enter the house. In place of Naradasu Lakshmana Rao, former TDP state chief L Ramana will enter the house. Similarly, Tera Chinnapareddy is replaced by Kotireddy, who played a key role in the Nagarjunasagar victory of the TRS. Pro-tem chairperson Bhupal Reddy is replaced by Yadava Reddy.

Dande Vithal and Tata Madhu are also entering the council for the first time. They replaced sitting MLCs. Interestingly, the legislative council in Telangana does not have a chairperson or a vice-chairpersons. Both the elections have to be held only after the new members take oath of office. The pro-tem chairperson too will demit office on Tuesday. The government has to appoint another pro-tem speaker to conduct the elections.

Sources in the TRS say that senior TRS member Rajeshwara Reddy is likely to be appointed as the pro-tem chairperson to conduct the elections. MLCs Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Banuprasad Rao, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, K Damodar Reddy, Sunkari Raju and Patnam Damodar Reddy have been re-elected from their respective constituencies.