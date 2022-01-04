Tekkali TDP cadre feel Atchen is inaccessible

He is rated among the top leaders of the party and heads the AP unit of the party. But, there is growing disquiet against this leader for ignoring his people and his constituency. The party workers are unhappy that their favourite political leader is no longer showing interest in the constituency.

We are talking about firebrand TDP leader and AP unit president Kinjarapu Atchen Naidu. He is among the two TDP leaders who braved the YSRCP tsunami in Srikakulam district and managed to win. But soon after elections, Atchen Naidu was caught up in the ESI scam and was arrested. Since then, he has been maintaining an unusually low profile. The general complaint is that he is not available for the people of Tekkali assembly constituency, which sent him to the assembly.

Many party workers and sympathizers say that Atchen is sparingly visiting the constituency. As the party president, he is staying for most of the time in Vijayawada and Vizag and is unable to spare time for the constituency. Meanwhile, YSRCP MLA Duvvada Srinivas is ruling the roost in the constituency.

Atchen is known to give adequate time to the party cadre, especially those in his constituency. But this time around, things are different. The workers are complaining that they have to travel all the way to either Vizag or Vijayawada to meet Atchen Naidu. The party workers hope that Atchen will address this issue soon.