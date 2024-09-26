With KTR’s Love for Grandparents: New Primary School’s Opening

Kodurupaka R&R Colony in Rajanna Sirisilla District is set to witness a significant upgrade in its educational infrastructure. The local ZP School, which has been operating with minimal facilities, is about to unveil a new state-of-the-art building, thanks to the efforts of former minister and current MLA KTR.

Two years ago, KTR visited the school and saw firsthand challenges faced by students and teachers in the cramped two-room primary school. Responding to their plight, he pledged to construct a new building at his own expense, dedicating it to the memory of his grandparents, Joginapalli Lakshmi and Keshavrao.

The project began with a groundbreaking ceremony on January 10, 2022. Following KTR’s vision, the new structure boasts 18 classrooms spread across two floors, equipped with modern amenities comparable to corporate schools. The facility also includes a kitchen, dining hall, computer rooms, and enhanced security features.

The grand opening of this educational landmark is scheduled for Thursday, with KTR himself set to inaugurate the building. The event will see the presence of notable figures including Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam, former MLA Sunke Ravishankar, and BRS state leader Joginapalli Srinivas.

This development marks a significant step forward in improving educational resources in rural Telangana, potentially setting a new standard for school infrastructure in the region.

