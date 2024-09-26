AP Liquor Scam: Massive Corruption by Ex CM YS Jagan

The Andhra Pradesh CID has uncovered a massive liquor scam during the tenure of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, revealing widespread corruption and misuse of power in the state’s liquor industry. Investigations show that thousands of crores were embezzled through manipulated purchase orders, with over 90% of contracts going to companies closely linked to government officials and their associates.

The probe found that the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) artificially inflated liquor prices, resulting in undue profits for select suppliers. CID officials conducted thorough inspections of Beverages Corporation, distilleries, and breweries in Vijayawada Prasadhampadu, scrutinizing purchase orders, pricing, and payment records from the past five years.

Key figures implicated in the scam include MP Mithun Reddy, son of YSRCP’s second-in-command Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, who allegedly controlled SPY Agro Industries in Nandyal. Additionally, Adan Distilleries Private Limited, reportedly a front for YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy’s son-in-law Rohit Reddy, secured numerous supply orders despite lacking its own distillery.

The investigation revealed that while over a hundred liquor supply companies were registered with APSBCL, just ten firms received more than 90% of purchase orders. Many of these companies were established after YSRCP came to power, suggesting a premeditated criminal conspiracy. The CID found that APSBCL paid approximately Rs. 15,000 crores to these suppliers over five years, with a significant portion going to former government officials.

Companies under scrutiny include Adan Distilleries Private Limited, SPY Agros Industries Limited, JR Associates, SNJ Sugars and Products Limited, MS Biotech Private Limited, Centini Bioproducts, and Sharwani Alco Breweries. The CID is investigating the individuals behind these firms and the reasons for their preferential treatment in securing liquor supply orders.

The probe also uncovered a system where companies paid commissions per case of liquor to obtain orders. Recently, the CID filed a case based on complaints about poor quality “J brand” endangering public health. As the investigation progresses, more individuals and key political figures, may be implicated in this far-reaching liquor scam.

-Sanyogita