Woman techie’s suspicious death in Hyderabad’s IT corridor

A woman techie named B Sushma died under suspicious conditions in Hyderabad’s IT corridor. The 27-year-old software engineer’s body was found in Durgam Cheruvu lake in the early hours of Thursday. The mysterious death of the young woman techie left family and friends in grief and became a topic of discussion among IT employees.

According to the information received till now, Sushma resides at Addagutta in Secunderabad and works in a software company located in Madhapur. As usually, she went to the office on Wednesday morning but did not return home. As Sushma did not return home even after it was late at night, her father Anjaiah called the office. The office staff informed Anjaiah that she left at 10: 30 PM on Wednesday night.

Worried Anjaiah inquired with Sushma’s friends and relatives to know about her. After knowing that Sushma did not visit any friend or relative, her concerned father approached Madhapur Police Station and filed a missing complaint. While Police filed a missing complaint at 4 AM on Thursday, they received information that a woman’s body was floating in Durgman Cheruvu at around 7 AM. After expert swimmers brought the body out of the water, it was identified as Sushma’s.

While more details about Sushma’s suicide are ye to be ascertained, Police are suspecting that she had committed suicide by jumping into Durgam Cheurvu from Cable Bridge.

The reasons behind Sushma’s death also need to be probed. It is said that she got married just six months ago and there were issues with her in-laws. Whatever may be the reasons, the death of a young woman techie has left everyone in grief.