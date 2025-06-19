x
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Home > Movie News

My Role In Kuberaa Based On A Real Person: Nagarjuna

Published on June 19, 2025 by swathy

My Role In Kuberaa Based On A Real Person: Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna is gearing up for the release of Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, with Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna in other lead roles. Marking his first collaboration with Kammula, Nagarjuna shared insights into the film, his role, and what makes Kuberaa stand out.

Nagarjuna affirms that Kuberaa is an unconventional film. “It’s not about rivalry between two characters. It’s a larger narrative about the conflict between three societal classes such as the wealthy elite, the middle class, and the economically marginalized.”

Nagarjuna discloses that he portrayed a CBI officer in the movie. “My character is from a middle-class background, an individual wrestling with moral ambiguity. It’s a complex character, not black or white, but filled with shades of grey.”

Nagarjuna highlighted that Kuberaa delivers a powerful message. “The story of Kuberaa is inspired by real-life incidents. My character is also based on a real person.”

Discussing his co-stars, Nagarjuna had high praise. “Dhanush is incredibly dedicated. He transforms entirely for every role. Working with him was a great experience. Rashmika, on the other hand, brings warmth and relatability. Her character, a woman from a lower-middle-class background, adds an emotional depth and lightness to the film.”

Nagarjuna expressed gratitude to producers Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. “They gave Sekhar complete creative freedom. It’s rare to see such trust in storytelling, and I’m thankful for that.”

