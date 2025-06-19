x
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty's Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Why are OTTs Strict on Theatrical Release Deadlines?

Published on June 19, 2025 by swathy

Why are OTTs Strict on Theatrical Release Deadlines?

A debate has been going on in Telugu cinema that the OTT platforms are dictating the release dates and are mounting pressure on the producers to finalize the next available dates. Several Tollywood producers have expressed their anger on public platforms saying that everything has landed in the hands of OTTs. Top digital platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have digital releases in several Indian languages apart from international volumes. When an agreement is done with the OTTs, the producers have to finalize the theatrical release date and the OTTs plan their digital streaming as per the finalized theatrical date.

When the producers are not meeting their deadlines and pushing the theatrical release of their film, the streaming date too gets pushed. This even disturbs the streaming schedules of the digital platforms which is not a great move. Hence, the digital platforms are mounting pressure on the producers to finalize the next best release date or they are suggesting a theatrical release date as per the availability of the streaming availability. The real problem lies with the producers who are pushing the release dates. Else, the OTTs are quite comfortable as their plans are prior and are made as per the schedules.

