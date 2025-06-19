Why are OTTs Strict on Theatrical Release Deadlines?

A debate has been going on in Telugu cinema that the OTT platforms are dictating the release dates and are mounting pressure on the producers to finalize the next available dates. Several Tollywood producers have expressed their anger on public platforms saying that everything has landed in the hands of OTTs. Top digital platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have digital releases in several Indian languages apart from international volumes. When an agreement is done with the OTTs, the producers have to finalize the theatrical release date and the OTTs plan their digital streaming as per the finalized theatrical date.

When the producers are not meeting their deadlines and pushing the theatrical release of their film, the streaming date too gets pushed. This even disturbs the streaming schedules of the digital platforms which is not a great move. Hence, the digital platforms are mounting pressure on the producers to finalize the next best release date or they are suggesting a theatrical release date as per the availability of the streaming availability. The real problem lies with the producers who are pushing the release dates. Else, the OTTs are quite comfortable as their plans are prior and are made as per the schedules.