Work towards absolute victory, Jagan tells party workers

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the party cadre to work towards achieving the best and script history in YSRCP style in 2024 as was done in all the subsequent elections after coming to power.

Addressing the Party workers from Rajam constituency here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that in Rajam constituncy alone Rs 775 crore have been distributed through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) for various schemes.

Among welfare schemes, we have allotted over 12,403 plots for housing worth over Rs 248 crores, he said.

This apart, 9509 houses costing over Rs 171 crore are under construction

It is time for us to proudly tell the people about our work and stress the point that we have fulfilled 95 percent of our poll promises, he said.

We need to establish a strong relationship between the cadre and volunteers at the grassroots level.

We also need to form booth committees where we need to give 50 per cent representation to SC, ST, BC and Minorities and make sure that there are 50 percent women in each committee.

Development is tangible in our government in every village in the form of a Secretariat, RBK (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) and English medium schools.

In Agriculture, Education and Health we have brought in revolutionary changes and now time has come for us to propagate our good work, he said.

‘I need the support of all the cadre to keep performing and we must work towards scripting history, YSRCP style, he said

We must aim for a win where for the next 30 years the Opposition withers away, he said.