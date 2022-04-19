Yash and Prashanth Neel to share profits of KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 is the new biggest hit of the country and the film is raking massive revenues in all the languages. The makers released the film on their own and the distributors paid huge advances after the makers promised to offer Prabhas’ Salaar if they fail to recover the investments. The film’s budget and the remunerations are kept under wraps. After the first installment ended up as a super hit, Prashanth Neel wanted a budget hike and the makers agreed for the same. The film’s lead actor Yash who played Rocky Bhai and the director Prashanth Neel will share the profits from KGF: Chapter 2.

With the second installment gaining humongous buzz, all the theatrical and non-theatrical deals are closed for hefty prices. The makers too agreed to share the profits with Prashanth Neel and Yash. After a small break, Prashanth Neel will resume the shoot of Salaar featuring Prabhas and the film is now high on expectations. There are speculations that the film too will release in two parts but the makers are yet to clarify about the same. Hombale Films, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 are on board for Salaar.