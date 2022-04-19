Can SV Krishna Reddy make a comeback with this funny titled movie?

Director SV Krishna Reddy, who was a top director in 90s, did not direct any movies in recent times. It’s almost a decade since he directed a Telugu film. But now he started another movie as director. Debate is going on whether he will be able to make a comeback with this funny titled movie. Details as follows.

SV Krishna Reddy is now directing a movie which will have Bigg boss fame Sohail as hero and senior actor Rajendra Prasad doing a prominent role. The movie is titled “ Organic Mama Hybrid Alludu”. SV Krishna reddy is known for making clean films with ample entertainment. He has so many fans especially among the audiences of family movies. His movies like Yamaleela and Shubhalagnam collected on par with big hero movies in those days. However, his last hit was “Pellam oorelithe “ in 2003. After that he made several movies but all of them were duds at box office. He failed to catch the changing tastes of Telugu audiences and gradually faded out. Now he is coming up with another movie but the title looks a bit old fashioned.

We need to wait and see whether he will be able to make a comeback with this movie or not.