Yatra 2 comes with a Pefect Plan

Yatra 2, the sequel for Yatra is on cards and it presents the padayatra done by YS Jaganmohan Reddy before the 2019 polls in Andhra Pradesh. Jeeva is playing the lead role as YS Jagan and Mahi V Raghav will direct this sequel. The shoot commences very soon and the makers released an official poster with the release date. Yatra 2 will have its release date in February 2024 before the polls in Andhra Pradesh. This is a perfect plan from the team. UV Celluloid is on board to produce Yatra 2.

While Yatra narrated some of the important political aspects of YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s life, Yatra 2 is completely on YS Jagan and his padayatra that made him the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Madhee is handling the cinematography work and Santosh Narayanan is the music director.