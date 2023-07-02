Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Release Pushed

After the super success of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is back with Animal, a high-voltage actioner that has Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film was planned for an August 11th release along with a bunch of films. Animal is also one among the most awaited Indian films and it is expected to dominate other films. With the delay in the post-production work, Animal release is now pushed. The makers are now considering a December release and the new release date will be made official very soon.

Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in Animal and T Series, Bhadrakali Films are the producers. Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar, Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 are releasing during the Independence Day weekend.