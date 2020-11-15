YCP gives Kodi Kathi shock to Fusion Foods owner

Fusion Foods Hotel owner Harsha Vardhan came into spotlight after the sensational Kodi Kathi incident in Visakhapatnam airport prior to the 2019 elections. The incident became controversial at that time as the Kodi Kathi attack took place at the hotel of Harsha Vardhan, who is a TDP follower. Now, the YCP Government gave a rude shock to him.

The officials of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority got Fusion Foods Hotel vacated from the VMRDA site. The authorities argued that the Government rule only allows lease agreements for a period of three years. But, the hotel was running there for over a decade.

It was found out that the previous Government gave permission from 2015 to 2024. Now, the officials are saying that after the expiry of three years, an auction should be held.

On his part, Harsha Vardhan alleged that the authorities had got him vacated without giving any prior notice. He had got permission under lease till 2024.

The TDP sharply reacted to the incident saying that the ruling YCP was carrying out its attacks against a particular community out of sheer political vengeance.