YCP Minister ‘lazy fellows’ comment irks farmers

The YCP Ministers do not hesitate to make any sort of outrageous comments without fear of public criticism. Now, Minister Ch. Sri Ranganatha Raju has stirred a new controversy. His comment that paddy cultivation has become a lazy fellows’ profession has greatly embarrassed the ruling party. His idea is that the farmers grow paddy crops without doing any hard work.

There is no clear cut reason or provocation for the Minister’s comment. But, the farmers’ associations and the TDP are not taking kindly to his remarks. They are asking the YCP leaders to stop making such comments and introspect over how the State has fallen in doldrums because of their all round corrupt and mafia activities.

Undoubtedly, Minister Sri Ranganatha Raju should have used a better language to describe his actual opinion about paddy cultivation. If he thinks paddy requires lesser labour or effort, he should have said the same without hurting the sentiments of the farmers as a whole.

Now, the rivals are suggesting that the Minister should tell the farmers how paddy or any other crop could be cultivated without giving their sweat and blood. The Opposition is even demanding the Minister to take back his comments and tender an unconditional apology to the farmers as a whole.

Time only will tell how the Chief Minister and his Advisor will react on this surprising controversy.