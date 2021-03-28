Jagan govt pushes Mallavalli Industrial Park into crisis

Mallavalli Industrial Park near Vijayawada had emerged as a manufacturing hub during the previous TDP government regime providing jobs to thousands of people in Andhra Pradesh.

But the park is now facing severe crisis due to the ‘vengeful politics’ of YSRCP government headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The Jagan government had ordered vigilance inquiry on allotment of plots to entrepreneurs by TDP government for cheaper rates.

Not only this, the Jagan government has effected a steep increase in plot allotment rates. It also canceled land allotments to 277 entrepreneurs.

While Chandrababu Naidu government had allotted plots at the rate of Rs 408 per sq.yard to encourage entrepreneurs to set up industries and provide employment, the Jagan government has increased this rate sharply to Rs 1,967 per sq.yard.

With this, entrepreneurs are running away from this industrial park.

They are applying to government for closure of industries and return their money deposited with government.

Already 285 entrepreneurs submitting applications seeking to withdraw from this industrial park.

As this industrial park is located very near to Vijayawada, a large number of companies had evinced interest to start industries during TDP government.

Now all are running away from this park, thanks to Jagan government.