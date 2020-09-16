YCP raises Amaravati lands ‘scam’ in Lok Sabha

The YSRCP had done ultimate damage to Andhra Pradesh Capital by taking its hatred for Amaravati to the Parliament. YCP Floor Leader Mithun Reddy told Lok Sabha today that a massive land scam took place at the time of construction of the Amaravati Capital. Over 4,000 acres illegal land transactions occurred during that time. Lands worth thousands of crores rupees were acquired at very cheap rates.

Mithun Reddy told the Parliament that the previous TDP regime played hide and seek on the capital as the then CM Chandrababu Naidu first named Tiruvuru in Krishna district as the future Capital City. It was deliberately done to mislead the people only to buy lands in Amaravati at cheap rates. The TDP leaders used benami names of white card holders and bought lands in Amaravati.

What more, Mithun Reddy told the Lok Sabha that Amaravati Capital was the epicenter of the country’s biggest land scam involving insider trading in recent years. The AP Government already ordered a Special Investigation Team to probe the scam. Only to punish the culprits, the YCP was wanting a CBI probe into Amaravati scam.

Analysts say that the YCP is obviously taking its Capital shifting agenda to a logical conclusion by defaming Amaravati at the national level and then by finding legal loopholes to bypass the hurdles being created in the courts.