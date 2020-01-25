YCP reverse resolutions in Capital villages panchayats

The previous TDP government convinced and got the 29 Amaravati village panchayats pass resolutions to merge with the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA). Only after this, the villages lost their panchayat status and cleared the way for en masse handing over of farmers lands for Capital City construction. Now, the Jagan Reddy government is forced to get reverse resolutions from all these 29 panchayats in order to cancel the CRDA Act. The YCP leaders and the CRDA staff are now busy trying to get these reverse resolutions by using all sorts of tactics including threats. They are telling residents of Amaravati villages that they will lose lot more if they don’t cooperate on the fresh resolutions.

Already, the government has proposed to form the Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) in place of CRDA for reverse merger of all 29 Capital villages with the new AMRDA. The Capital shifting and CRDA cancellation bills are not yet passed in the Council but the government is going ahead with CRDA dismantling through panchayats resolutions. The High Court has stopped all Capital shifting steps but the Jagan Reddy Circar is continuing to ignore the court orders as usual. In a clear contempt of court, the AP government has also issued notices to Amaravati villages to pass these resolutions unconditionally. Endless litigation from the government side is undoubtedly robbing the farmers of their peace and property.