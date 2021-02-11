YCP-TDP force Ramesh to open Call Centre

The post of the State Election Commissioner (SEC) has fallen into an unenviable position in Andhra Pradesh. SEC Ramesh Kumar has been fighting like a one man army against the YCP Ministers and MLAs. Now, even Chandrababu Naidu has launched attacks on Ramesh Kumar for not preventing the YCP attacks and atrocities in the first phase panchayat elections. Naidu has threatened to go to the court on countless illegalities.

Amid the threats from both the ruling and opposition parties, Ramesh Kumar has decided to monitor complaints himself personally. He has launched a Call Centre at 08662466877 at the SEC office. He specifically selected some staff to take each and every complaint in detail.

Not only that, Ramesh Kumar has decided to himself closely monitor the complaints round the clock. He has told his staff to send the complaints immediately to the respective District Collectors, SPs and Returning Officers for taking necessary action.

Ramesh started the Call Centre in the face of strong criticism from the Opposition over unchecked election offences by the ruling party leaders. There was also the threat of many aggrieved candidates to file petitions in the courts. Already, the SEC is dragged into many cases in the court by the ruling YCP.