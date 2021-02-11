Who will direct Prabhas25?

Prabhas is the busiest actor currently and he is juggling between the sets of three films. The actor is utilizing the best out of his pan Indian image and is keen to complete as many projects as he can. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers paid a huge paycheque for Prabhas a couple of years ago but they could not find the right script for Prabhas. The top actor promised his 25th film for the production house.

As per the inside news, Koratala Siva is in talks to direct Prabhas for his prestigious 25th project. Koratala Siva made his debut with Prabhas’ Mirchi and the duo wanted to work together again but the project could not materialize for a long time. Mythri Movie Makers is making the combo of Mirchi possible again soon. As per the update, the project is expected to start in 2023 or 2024.