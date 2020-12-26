YCP ‘time-pass tactics’ paying rich political dividends

From day one, the Jaganmohan Reddy Government has been steeped in controversies and sensational decisions. There would be no democratic debates or consultation with like minded persons or experts before taking any decision. As dissenting voices and criticism is rising, the ruling YCP has come out with an effective political medication for this. First, it has filed lots of cases and made arrests of those who are questioning the Government.

Nowadays, the ruling YCP is putting into effective use yet another ‘time-pass tactic’. This is to divert the people’s attention to politically sensational issues. For this, the Government is itself triggering tensions. Right now, there is rising criticism against the YCP for not giving house sites in inhabitable locations. The Opposition voice is also rising on this. Especially, more criticism is heard in North Andhra. At such a time, the YCP Government targetted TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna and started making allegations of land grabbing against him. The issue led to public challenges and counter allegations between him and the YCP leaders.

Similarly, Sneha Latha murder shook the entire Rayalaseema region. At such a time, the YCP MLA stormed into the JC Prabhakar Reddy house and created a sensation in Anantapur district. A high drama went on for the entire day there. Yet another controversy came to the fore. This is dumping of garbage by the municipal staff in front of the banks in Vijayawada, Vuyyur and Machilipatnam. Rumours came out that the ruling party leaders resorted to this as there was no expected support from the banks to the Jagananna welfare programmes. Thus, the opponents are pushed into self-defence and preoccupied with how to protect themselves all the time.

