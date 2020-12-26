Ram’s RED to clash with Ravi Teja’s Krack

Sankranthi happens to be the best season for films and Tollywood is gearing up for the release of a bunch of films for January 2021. Ravi Teja’s upcoming action-drama Krack was the first to be announced for Sankranthi and the film will release on January 14th next year. Ram’s upcoming movie RED is aimed for Sankranthi release and it completed all the censor formalities. The film too is hitting the screens on January 14th on Sankranthi.

Vijay’s Master and Rana Daggubati’s Aranya are the other films to hit the screens during the season. RED’s trailer clocked decent response and is directed by Kishore Tirumala. Sri Sravanthi Movies produced the film and Ram will be seen in a dual role in this action entertainer. Ram is pretty confident about the film and is waiting for the film to release in theatres.