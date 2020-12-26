Maruthi’s Pakka Commercial

Talented writer and director Maruthi is known to make films in quick successions and strict budgets. After the super success of Prati Roju Pandaage, Maruthi has been forced to take a break due to the coronavirus pandemic. Maruthi penned his next and impressed Ravi Teja but the project is put on hold as Ravi Teja walked out of the project due to remuneration issues. Maruthi narrated the script to Gopichand quickly and got his nod.

As per the update, ‘Pakka Commercial’ is the title considered for the movie. The lead actor plays a lawyer in this full-length entertainer. GA2 Pictures and UV Creations are the producers of Pakka Commercial. An official announcement about Maruthi and Gopichand’s film will be made soon. Gopichand is busy with the shoot of Seetimaar currently which will be wrapped up soon.