Rashmika Mandanna signs her second Hindi film

Kannada girl created a sensation with Kirik Party and she soon made her debut in Telugu. With back to back hits, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with a bunch of Telugu films and is roped in to play the female lead beside top stars. In a surprise, the actress signed her first Bollywood project recently. The actress is making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. Siddharth Malhotra is the lead actor in this action drama that will be directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

Here comes one more big news and Rashmika Mandanna already signed her second Hindi film. The actress will play a crucial role in Amitabh Bachchan’s next film that will be directed by Vikas Bahl. The 24-year-old actress turned a signing spree and is gearing up for a hectic shoot. The film is tentatively titled Deadly and is a story of a father and her daughter. Reliance Entertainments will produce this project which will the floors in March 2021.