Young actor in Megastar’s Next?

Megastar Chiranjeevi will complete Bhola Shankar and the film is aimed at August release. He signed a fresh bunch of projects and they will be announced officially very soon. Soggade Chinni Nayana fame Kalyan Krishna Kurasala met Megastar and narrated an interesting script for Megastar. Chiranjeevi was impressed and the pre-production work is happening currently. As per the update, a young Tollywood actor will have an important role in this comic entertainer.

Megastar suggested Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s name and the discussions are on. Siddhu is busy with the shoot of Tillu Square. An official announcement for the same will be made soon. Chiranjeevi also okayed a film in the direction of Bimbisara fame Mallidi Vasishta and the film too will be announced soon.