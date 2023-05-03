SC sets aside HC’s stay on AP govt forming SIT

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the stay order issued by the AP high court on the State government’s orders creating a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to review TDP government’s policies and programmes.

The high court issued a stay order on the GOs following TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah and Alapati Rajendra Prasad filing petitions challenging the GOs. The state government approached the Supreme Court through a special leave petition seeking to vacate the stay.

The Supreme Court bench consisting of Justice M R Shah and Justice M M Sundaresh heard the case on Wednesday. The bench observed that there was no need to give stay on the GOs as they are intended to probe into the wastage of money by the government.

The Supreme Court also directed the state high court to dispose of the case by hearing it afresh. The Supreme Court also told the AP government to go ahead with the GOs and constitute SIT to investigate the corruption allegations against the TDP government in the past.

The State government had issued GOs to constitute SIT to probe into alleged irregularities including insider trading in Amaravati. The state government alleged that the TDP leaders had purchased lands in Amaravati even before it was announced as the capital region for the state.

The government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the TDP had leaked information on Amaravati area as capital even before official announcement. This had helped some TDP leaders to purchase lands in Amravati at cheaper prices.

The YSR Congress government alleged that over 5,000 acres of land was thus purchased and the TDP leaders benefited from those transactions.

It is now to be seen what the high court would decide on the case and how the Jagan Mohan Reddy government would move forward in the light of the Supreme Court keeping the high court stay aside.