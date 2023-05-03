Jagan skips the date of his shifting to Visakha

AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy skipped the date that he had fixed earlier for his shifting to Visakhapatnam. While he had said that he would stay in Visakhapatnam from July this year, he announced on Wednesday that he would stay here from September this year.

This was his second jump on his own statements about shifting the executive capital to Visakhapatnam, as part of his three capitals plan. Though a case is pending in the Supreme Court over the capital Amaravati issue, Jagan Mohan Reddy had first talked about his shifting to Visakhapatnam at the investors meeting in Delhi some time in March.

He told the investors that he would soon be shifting to Visakhapatnam, the port city, which would be accessible and acceptable to all. Later, at the investors meeting in Visakhapatnam, Jagan Mohan Reddy told the investors and the general public that he would be shifting to the city soon and start working from Visakhapatnam.

However, later at a meeting of laying foundation stone for the Mulapadu port in March, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he would shift lock, stock and barrel in July. He told the people in his public meeting that he would live in Visakhapatnam from July.

Within a month, Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday, while laying foundation stone for the Bhogapuram International Airport, said that he would start living in Visakhapatnam from September, this year. Perhaps, he is expecting that the Supreme Court would clear the hearing on the case by then.

Initially Jagan Mohan Reddy is understood to have been under the impression that the court would clear the Amaravati case in May-June so that he could shift to Visakhapatnam in July. However, things went in a different direction and the court is likely to post the next hearing to July.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is also expecting the Supreme Court to give him clearance to shift to Visakhapatnam and hence planned for September this year. It is to be seen whether he would stick to this month or would further postpone it.