Youth is the worst-hit during YSRCP rule, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday felt that it is the youth who suffered a lot after the YSRCP came to power.

During his ongoing pada yatra, Yuva Galam, Lokesh had a face-to-face interaction with the youth at the Vijaya Ganapathy Function Hall at Maddaiah Garipalli of Thamballapalle Assembly segment. “During the regime of Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh was known to be the capital of jobs in India but now it is known as ganja capital of India,” Lokesh remarked.

Expressing concern that the local MLA, who won with 60,000 majority of votes, could not complete the degree college sanctioned by the earlier government, Lokesh promised the youth to complete the degree college within one year of the TDP coming back to power.

“What happened to the promise made by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, to fill the 2.30 lakh job vacancies,” he asked and said that not even a single teacher vacancy has been filled in the past four years.

Assuring the youth that the job calendar will be announced every year once the TDP is back into power, Lokesh asked the youth to strive to bring the TDP back into government again. Jagan, who chased away the existing companies to other States and was taking rest at his Tadepalli palace for all the four years, suddenly got up to hold the global investors summit only to cheat the businessmen and the people of the State, particularly the youth, the TDP national general secretary observed.

Jagan means jail and Chandrababu means a brand, he remarked and asked which investor will come forward to set up units in Andhra Pradesh as long as this financial extremist, who went to the jail, is in the chair.

Recalling that some IAS officers too were imprisoned along with Jagan, he felt that this time some IPS officers will have to go to jail along with him. Lokesh promised to encourage the youth in politics and will also offer positions in the government once the TDP is back in power.