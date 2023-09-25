Youthful entertainer MAD to release on 6th October

MAD is one of the most youthful and crazy entertainers to ever come out of Telugu Cinema. Teasers and songs have made it evident to one and all.

Ram Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Gopikaa Udyan are cast in the leading roles in this Boys Hostel and college based fun entertainer.

Haarika Suryadevara is debuting with this movie as a producer on Sithara Entertainments.

Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinema is co-producing the film and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is presenting the film. Bheems Ceciroleo is composing music for the film and Kalyan Shankar is debuting as writer-director.

Now, the production house has announced the movie to release on 6th October on a huge scale.

Teasers and songs have created great impact among the audiences and production house is hugely confident about the movie being a big blockbuster.