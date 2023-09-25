Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi tour from Oct 1

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan would have his fourth round of Varahi tour in Krishna district from October 1. He would start his tour in Avanigadda and continue it in Machilipatnam, Pedana and Kaikaluru Assembly constituencies.

He conducted his tour earlier in North Andhra and the Godavari districts in the past. He toured the three undivided districts of North Andhra and the two undivided districts of Godavari region.

He gave a break for the tour as he had a couple of movies on hand to finish. The film’s shoot is being held in Hyderabad and Pawan Kalyan is around Hyderabad now.

He gave a break for the films last week to meet TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who was arrested and sent to the Rajamahendravaram central jail in the skill development scam. He met Naidu in Rajamahendravaram jail and announced that the TDP and Jana Sena would have an electoral alliance.

After this statement, it would be his first public appearance in Avanigadda on October 1. It is to be seen if he would stand by his words on alliance or would take them back with pressure from the BJP leadership.

Meanwhile, party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar held a video conference with the party leaders from the Krishna district. He spoke to the leaders in Avanigadda, Machilipatnam, Pedana and Kaikaluru Assembly constituencies on the day and asked them to get ready for the Varahi yatra.