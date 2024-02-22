YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth arrested in Drugs Case

In a surprising series of incidents, YouTuber and Bigg Boss fame Shanmukh Jaswanth and his brother have been arrested by the Hyderabad cops. The cops were on their way to arrest Shanmukh Jaswanth’s brother Sampath Vinay and they found drugs in the apartment of Shanmukh Jaswanth and his brother. The duo was taken into custody and the primary investigation revealed that Shanmukh Jaswanth was caught with Cannabis (Ganja). Going into the details, a girl named Mounika approached the Hyderabad cops about Sampath Vinay. He is all set to get married to Mounika next week but he married one more girl.

Hence, Mounika approached the cops and they raided the apartment of the brothers. In a surprising move, the cops found Cannabis and they took Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sampath Vijay into custody. The investigation is on.