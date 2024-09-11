YS Jagan’s Legal Challenges: Ex-CM Faces Court Appearances and Passport Restrictions

YS Jagan has been facing charges in various cases, and the ex-Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is ignoring the law and the decisions made by the courts. He has been defying the judiciary and handed over a false case to the NIA in which there was an alleged attempt to kill him. YS Jagan failed to appear before the court in this case to register his statement.

The latest developments suggest that YS Jagan cannot abide by the law as he has done in the past. AP Minister Narayana stated that he will have to appear before the court for the investigation.

YS Jagan requested the Special Court for Trial of Criminal Cases to renew his passport for five years and issue a No-Objection Certificate (NOC). The High Court granted his request. He has been asked to appear before the Vijayawada People’s Court and submit a surety of Rs 20,000. AP Minister Narayana has filed a defamation petition in the Vijayawada People’s Court, which is pending.

The People’s Court has granted the renewal of YS Jagan’s passport for only one year, with all previous conditions still applicable.

This is the first time YS Jagan has attended a court after his government lost power.

A heap of cases are registered against YS Jagan, and he will now have to attend court frequently without fail or excuses. He is also facing allegations of influencing the system by delaying the investigation. YS Jagan had plans to fly to the United Kingdom on September 3rd, but these plans were postponed as he lost the privilege to hold a diplomatic passport after losing in the recent AP elections. This is the reason why YS Jagan has approached the court to request a regular passport for five years.

-Sanyogita