Dhanush bows down to the pressure of Tamil Producers Council

The Tamil Film Producers Council has issued strict instructions against actor Dhanush for not keeping his commitments for the producers he signed films with. The Council stated that the producers working with Dhanush in the future will have to obtain clearance from the Producers Council before signing an agreement with Dhanush. Two production houses Thenandal Films and 5 Star Creations have paid advances for Dhanush but the actor failed to honour his commitments with the production houses from a long time.

After the instructions issued by the Tamil Film Producers Council, Dhanush bowed down and decided to honour his commitment. He has agreed to work with Thenandal Films and an announcement will be made soon. The makers will announce the film after the director gets finalized. When it comes to 5 Star Creations, Dhanush decided to return the taken advance along with the interest payable. All hurdles are now cleared for Dhanush in Tamil. The actor is currently shooting for Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera and the film releases next year. Nagarjuna essays an important role. Dhanush will soon return back to Bollywood with Anand L Rai’s next film. He also has a couple of Tamil films lined up and they will be announced soon.