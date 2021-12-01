YS Sharmila to rebegin yatra from December 17

YS Sharmila is all set to re-launch her Praja Prasthanam from December 17. YSR Telangana Party sources say that the yatra, which was temporarily halted due to the election code in Telangana due to the local body MLA elections, is planning to restart her yatra. The election code would be in force till December 14, the day when the results would be declared.

The yatra was given a temporary recess on November 11 in Kondapakagudem village of Narketpalli mandal of Nalgonda district. The Yatra began on October 20 from

Chevella, went on for 21 days and covered 238 km . It has so far touched 150 villages in six Lok Sabha constituencies. YSRTP sources said that the yatra would re-begin from the ame village.

Analysts say that the YSRTP has found that the response to the yatra was gradually dwindling and crowds had to be mobilised to ensure that yatra had decent gatherings. There were several instances where the crowds agitated over non-payment of their daily wages. This led to ugly situation and the party was waiting for an opportunity to give a temporary halt.

Party’s padayatra coordinator Chandrahasan Reddy said that YS Sharmila would launch a massive people’s movement on the issue of paddy procurement. He said that the party would wage a relentless battle on the issue and would not rest till the last grain of paddy was procured by the government.