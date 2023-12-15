YSRCP is a sinking boat, says Chandrababu

Spread the love

Maintaining that the cycle will move much faster than now in January and by February the fan will break into pieces for its speed, TDP supremo and former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, said here on Friday that beyond caste, religion and regional feelings all the people want a better future for them and for their children.

Welcoming all those who joined the TDP in his presence, Chandrababu Naidu said that the YSRCP has already started feeling shaky. Stating that the YSRCP is a sinking ship and all the leaders are trying to escape from it, the former chief minister said that in a democracy any leader should serve the public and should be a trustee for the public money.

“It is four years and nine months since this party has come to power and no one knows where Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, will go. Did he ever meet the public to know the problems they are facing,” Chandrababu asked. Jagan does not meet his own party MLAs and does not give appointments to his sister and mother, he said and stated that those who have self-respect never try to meet Jagan.

Pointing out that his own party MP, Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju, was subected to torture in police custody, the TDP supremo said that he directed his party MLAs to do all michevous things and is replacing them now. Jagan should talk about ethics and ideals only after he allots the Pulivendula Assembly segment for a BC and get the candidate elected from there, Chandrababu felt.

Social justice can be implemented only when downtrodden sections of society and Dalits are promoted economically, socially and politically, the TDP chief said.

“Ministers and his own party MLAs can not open their mouth in front of him while his party MPs are acting worse than clerks. After observing all this it is now clear that the YSRCP can not win the polls even if all the sitting MLAs for the 151 seats are replaced,” Chandrababu remarked.

Making it clear that the coming elections are not meant for him to become the chief minister again nor for the TDP-Jana Sena to come to power, he said that they are aimed at saving the State and the future of the people. “Everyone should think wisely,” he added.

Observing that power is not new for TDP or chief minister post is something new for him, Chandrababu clarified that the TDP is sailing with the Jana Sena only in the interest of the State. Had the TDP continued in power for these five years too the State would have developed and the living standards of the people too would have grown, he felt.

Chandrababu raised 10 questions for which he demanded answers from Jagan. 1)Did he get the special category status for the State despite having 22 Lok Sabha members and eight Rajya Sabha members. He promised to complete Polavaram project and did he fulfill it.

He said that job calendar will be released every January and whether he has filled even a single post till now. He promised to implement total prohibition and said that he will seek votes only after implementing it. He should answer as to why he failed in this.

Jagan promised to cancel the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) within a week of coming to power and how many weeks have passed by and why he failed to implement it. What happened to the promises made to the Anganwadi workers while salaries were revised for them during the TDP regime.

Sand was supplied free of cost during the TDP regime and now a tractor load of sand is being sold at Rs 6,000 and Jagan has looted sand worth Rs 40,000 cr. What happened to the people’s capital Amaravathi. Did he not announce before the 2019 elections that Amaravathi will continue to be the capital and whether he has taken a ‘U’ turn on it or not.

Why is he hiking the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, RTC and the power charges and Did he construct roads anywhere in the State, including in rural areas, except the roads paid during the TDP regime.

Maintaining that land is being illegally occupied in the name of surveys, Chandrababu Naidu said that even the endowment lands are no exception. The Adudam Andhra is only meant for him to play with his own party MLAs, he said how such a person can be trusted. Chandrababu called upon the people to think how dangerous such a person is.

Recalling how several persons resorted to suicide unable to bear the harassment, Chandrababu Naidu said that the State can not come out of these clutches unless the TDP-Jana Sena combine comes to power. “We are already going to the people with the Babu Surety-Bhavishaythuku Guarantee scheme and I will visit the Assembly segments from December 20,” he said.