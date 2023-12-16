x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
View all stories
Home > Politics > Naidu gives special charges to senior leaders

Naidu gives special charges to senior leaders

Published on December 16, 2023 by

TRENDING

image
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Media Interaction
image
Supreme Court to Hear Tirumala Laddu Case On Friday
image
Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
image
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
image
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser

Naidu gives special charges to senior leaders

Spread the love

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had assigned special tasks to the party senior leaders till the next round of general election. He had asked the senior leaders to coordinate with other leaders and ensure that the party’s performance is improved in the days to come.

Chandrababu Naidu had given the coordination of Backward Classes to former ministers Pithani Satyanarayana and Kollu Ravindra, social media responsibility to Payyavula Keshav, Bhavishyattuku Guarantee to Nimmala Ramanaidu, irrigation projects to B C Janardhana Reddy.

Chandrababu Naidu also gave the responsibility of enrolling the young voters and ensuring that they vote in the general election to the MP K Rammohan Naidu. The responsibility of voter list examination and checking the irregularities of the ruling party in the voter list to G V Anjaneyulu, and employees and postal ballot to former MLC P Ashok Babu.

The Amaravati capital issue was given to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, panchayat raj issues to former MLC Y V B Rajendra Prasad and new joinings to the party to Anagani Sathya Prasad, legal issues to Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar and weak polling stations issues to Ravi Kumar were given by Chandrababu Naidu.

The party’s chief Naidu’s tour programmes responsibility was given to Pendurthi Venkatesh. Chandrababu Naidu had asked the senior leaders to take care of the responsibilities given to them. He also asked the senior leaders to ensure that the junior leaders are also involved in their activities.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting with the party senior leaders on the closing ceremony of the Yuva Galam programme of party general secretary Nara Lokesh on December 20. Chandrababu Naidu wanted the rank and file of the party to ensure that the closing ceremony of the Yuva Galam is held in a grand scale.

Next Bollywood beauty for Ravi Teja? Previous YSRCP is a sinking boat, says Chandrababu
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
image
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser
image
Samantha joins Secret Alchemist as Co-Founder

Latest

image
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Media Interaction
image
Supreme Court to Hear Tirumala Laddu Case On Friday
image
Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
image
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
image
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser

Most Read

image
Supreme Court to Hear Tirumala Laddu Case On Friday
image
Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
image
‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management

Related Articles

Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food VishwakSen Holiday Mood PCOD DIET Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit Mahira Sharma hotness at beach Chetna Pande Beach Photos Flower Decoration For Onam Tollywood Support for Samantha Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe Preethi Asrani Elegant Look Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening Health Benefits Of Cardamom Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions Food To Eat Before Booze Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look